‘Keep walking forward’: Healthcare hero brings positivity to StarMed testing and vaccine site

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charles Rosado joined the team at StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte in the summer of 2020.

He is trained to oversee traffic flow and prepare and administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Each shift is filled with non-stop action.

“Pulling vaccines from the vials, administering the vaccines, making sure everyone is registered,” Rosado said. “Checking on the traffic and the national guards, just to see if there is anything that they need from me.”

For Rosado, the work is personal.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends, I’ve lost a lot of families to this virus,” he said. “But it just gave me the strength to keep on going, to make sure that these families don’t have the same experience.”

When the sun is beating down, and the lines just keep getting longer, his co-workers say he is always there to keep things moving and keep morale high.

“He’s upbeat, he’s positive,” medical assistant Marika Rubin said. “He checks in on people, so if you’re looking down he will check-in and he really cares.”

He also has a way of putting patients at ease because he was once a patient himself.

“Sixteen years ago I was actually run over by a bus,” he said. “With all the hospital visits and rehab, that leaves a lot of trauma.”

Rosado’s calling in his second chance at life is caring for others and offering them a life-saving vaccine.

“That helps me to keep going,” he said. “I’m like, ‘oh I’m doing a good thing here.’”

Even when the days are long and the pandemic is seemingly endless, Rosado sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“No matter how challenging things get, or even how impossible things may be, there is always hope,” he said. “You just have to keep your head held high and keep walking forward.”

StarMed Healthcare is hiring and offering signing bonuses. Click here for more information.

