Jewish rock band celebrates Rosh Hashanah

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local Jewish Rock Band is putting a modern spin on a Jewish tradition.

Wednesday marks the end of Rosh Hashanah. It’s the Jewish New Year.

Typically, it’s celebrated by going to synagogue services, reciting liturgy, and eating symbolic foods.

But one local group wants to open up celebrations to more people -- with a twist. The Ruach is a Jewish rock band in the area.

“Charlotte is estimated that there’s probably there may be about, say 15,000 to 20,000 Jewish people in Charlotte,” bandleader Peter Levinson said.

Interestingly enough, of those, it’s estimated that only about 25 to 30% of them are actually affiliated with any synagogue, any of the synagogues in town at the time of the high holy days, they really want to celebrate, Levinson added.

“Even if you’re not a very observant Jew, there’s something about the high holy days that really does make you think about, I want to celebrate that I want to be a part of something,” Levinson said. “And for the most part, you have to be a member of the synagogue if you’re going to go to that synagogue.”

Levinson says that since they are not a part of the synagogue, they are open to everyone in the rupee.

“Just like that, it means the spirit, the breath of God, we are open to anybody,” Levinson said. “There are those who are Jewish, those who are Jewish, those who are seeking, we want to make this open for anybody and everybody, and these are free.”

Levinson says the way that they operate is that they are an independent 501 c three organization. And then from there, they operate solely upon the donations of people who voluntarily give.

“We’re doing a rush on a service, which is the first of large, high holy day services, the services actually start at sundown on Monday evening, then go through the end of Wednesday,” he said. “We are going to do the morning high holy day services. But we are not going to do them in a traditional way. We do them in an alternative fashion and much more modern.”

In fact, Levinson said what they do is they call it modern services built on Jewish tradition, or using new Jewish Music, electric instruments, drums, and it tends to be the really uplifting and joyous and very spiritual type of event.

“And in fact, we call it the rash Hashanah experience. It’s a Jewish rock band. And that’s how we started. We really started at one of the synagogues here in town, we were the in-house band, if you will. And we would play on say Friday night, Friday night service.”

Levinson said that they got to the point that they just decided that there were more people out there that wanted to be involved in what they are doing versus where they are playing.

Now, that doesn’t mean that the synagogue doesn’t have a place,” Levinson said. “They absolutely have a place and, we look at ourselves as an end. Because there are lots of things that we don’t do, that synagogues do. You know, they do Jewish education, they, they do services for people who do want more traditional services, they marry people, they bury people, and these are all things we don’t do. We are really focused on being just a worship community.”

You can listen to more of The Ruach’s music online and find dates for upcoming shows here on their Facebook page.

