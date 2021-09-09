NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘It has to stop:’ CMS, law enforcement addressing recent community violence following recent shootings

By Courtney Cole
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is enhancing security after recent community gun violence.

CMPD is also monitoring and evaluating social media threats following the shooting death of a three-year-old in Northwest Charlotte on Tuesday.

Related Coverage:

CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old

Investigators say they believe the shooting Tuesday night that killed Asiah Figueroa is one in a string of shootings related to two homicides, and they may involve students.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston addressed the community Thursday about the recent violence and rumors of more attacks circulating.

“While we know that parents are in communication with their child, please understand that information they receive from social and their friends may not always be accurate,” said Winston. “The point I want to make is please trust your school administrators who will make the best decisions to keep your child safe. They will communicate accurate information when they have it.”

Dee Rankin’s daughters are in ninth and eleventh grade at Hopewell High School. His other daughter works at Chambers High School.

“Both of my daughters they actually felt safe at school up until they saw the social media posts and when they saw the social media posts they became worried,” Rankin said.

Rankin says his daughter who works at Chambers High School has received information from her principal about increased security and reassurance about safety measures.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says they are aware of threats made involving schools but they have not received any evidence that the threats are credible.

“Please trust your school administrators who will make the best decisions to keep your child safe and they will communicate accurate information when they have that,” Winston said.

Early Thursday morning, Huntersville Police were on duty at North Mecklenburg and Hopewell High Schools. Multiple CMPD units were also on campus at Julius L. Chambers (formerly Vance) High School.

CMS also reinstated random safety and weapon screenings since the start of the school year. Classrooms, schools, and schools are being checked at random.

So far, CMS says Independence, West Charlotte, West Mecklenburg, and Hopewell High Schools have had random screenings. CMS says five weapons have been found on campus.

https://www.wbtv.com/2021/08/27/cmpd-fights-broken-up-weapons-seized-during-first-three-days-school-year/

According to CMPD, since the start of the school year, CMPD has assisted in the seizure of five handguns, one pellet gun, and five cutting instruments. There have been four juveniles arrested while three other students are being processed through the Juvenile Diversion program.

“If they hadn’t been found who knows what could’ve happened on our school campuses. I think that’s a good thing these screenings are being successful, they’re finding these weapons, finding out who the individuals are and like I said keeping our kids safe,” Rankin said.

Police are pleading with parents to talk to their kids about disputes at school and checking their social media for any threats or issues.

“It’s going to take a community effort and we’ve talked about it with their friends if they hear or see anything don’t be afraid to tell someone,” Rankin said.

CMPD says it’s going to continue to work with school resource officers and provide officers and other resources for after-school events and games.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are monitoring threats of violence on social media and increasing...
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

Latest News

The governor says COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to do their job by stopping most of the...
‘Get off social media’; Gov. Cooper urges vaccinations, pushes for masks in schools and touts monoclonal antibody treatment
District working to keep students safe
District working to keep students safe
WBTV's Mary King is at this year's St. Jude Home ribbon cutting
2021 St. Jude Dream Home ribbon cutting
Charlotte Autofair kicks off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Autofair kicks off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway