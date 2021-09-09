NC DHHS Flu
Health director: Currently no evidence of COVID-19 cases linked to games at Bank of America Stadium

Thousands of college football fans poured into the Queen City over the Labor Day holiday weekend for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The county’s top health official said there is currently no evidence of COVID-19 cases directly linked to last weekend’s Duke Mayo Classic games at Bank of America Stadium.

Thousands of college football fans poured into the Queen City over the Labor Day holiday weekend for the Duke’s Mayo Classic, which featured App State and East Carolina in the Sept. 2 matchup, and the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs in the Sept. 4 game.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris added that while there is currently no indication that the games led directly to positive cases, it is difficult to link cases to specific events because of “the amount of activity individuals have in the community.”

“In addition, many of the individuals in attendance at these games were from areas outside Mecklenburg County,” Harris said. “We would not know of any cases among those individuals.”

Harris’ comments come as the Carolina Panthers get set for their season opener against the New York Jets Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers previously announced they will have full stadium capacity for the 2021 season.

While tens of thousands will be allowed in Bank of America Stadium this season, organizers of other large events in the area have announced they would be canceling their events for this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The latest is the Cleveland County Fair, with the decision being made over continued COVID-19 concerns.

The fair was scheduled to run Sept. 30 through Oct. 10, but an emergency meeting by the event’s board on Wednesday night to discuss a sharp rise in local cases and hospitalizations brought forth the decision to cancel.

