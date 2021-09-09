NC DHHS Flu
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” said McMaster.(Adam Mintzer)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has vowed to fight President Biden to the “gates of hell” after his vaccination mandate speech.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” said McMaster. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”

In the following tweet McMaster quoted:

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Speaking at the White House earlier today, Biden emotionally laid into the roughly 80 million eligible Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We are in the tough stretch and it could last for a while,” Biden said of the current state of the pandemic.

