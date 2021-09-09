NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Cooper speaks on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19

Governor Roy Cooper is speaking on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is speaking on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

North Carolina health officials reported 6,290 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

To date, there have been 1,273,633 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 3,815 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 15,004 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 16,393,214 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 11.3 percent.

Health officials say more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated. On Aug. 10, state health leaders reported that more than 20,000 North Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide

Latest News

Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody
Gov. Cooper gives update on North Carolina's response to COVID-19
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.
Health director: Currently no evidence of COVID-19 cases linked to games at Bank of America Stadium
Featuring John Shelton
09.07.21: NOON / Yiasou Greek Festival