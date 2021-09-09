LIVE: Gov. Cooper speaks on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is speaking on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

North Carolina health officials reported 6,290 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

To date, there have been 1,273,633 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 3,815 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 15,004 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 16,393,214 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 11.3 percent.

Health officials say more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated. On Aug. 10, state health leaders reported that more than 20,000 North Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

