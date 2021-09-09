Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

NC DHHS Flu
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "vague and overbroad" and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

