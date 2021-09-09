NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Taste of fall back in the forecast

After a pleasant evening, overnight lows will tumble to the chilly 40s in the mountains with cool 50s in every other neighborhood.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re tracking a weak cool front that will cross the WBTV viewing area as we move through the day.

  • Small shower chance through midday
  • Drier air arrives later in the day
  • Humidity and temps doing down

In advance of it, there will be a lot of clouds around and even a few parting showers during the morning and midday hours before drier air filters in from the northwest this afternoon. By late afternoon, most of the region will feel quite pleasant with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

With high pressure in control of our weather going forward, we’ll set ourselves up for a very nice stretch of weather. Sunshine will dominate Friday and over the weekend with comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s with afternoon readings in the lower 80s Friday, middle 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Rain chances through the period will remain low.

Rain chances are zero throughout the weekend.
Highs close to 90° are forecast early next week with lots of sunshine and low rain chances holding.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

