Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter

Carolina Panthers Logo
Carolina Panthers Logo(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold insists that Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets isn’t about revenge, but rather about winning a football game.

After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets in which the 2018 No. 3 overall pick went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions, Darnold has a chance to rebuild his career with the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold wouldn’t point the blame at his former team, saying “I didn’t do my job to the best of my abilities” in New York. His only regret is he didn’t help the Jets win more games.

But he said he’s comfortable in Carolina and is eager for the next chapter of his NFL career.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

