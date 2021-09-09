Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a loaded gun was found on a 56-year-old woman who went to the SC Aquarium and attacked a police detective after she refused to wear a mask.

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. She was given a $26,319 bond.

The incident happened last Sunday when a detective was working an off-duty assignment at the aquarium and was approached by employees who were requesting to have a guest removed from the center for failing to comply with several requests to wear her mask.

A report states that Bostick told staff members to “**** themselves” when asked to pull her mask up from her neck to her face in order to be in compliance with the aquarium’s policies. Police said as Bostick was leaving the gift shop, the detective approached her and asked her to follow him outside.

According to CPD officials, at that time, Bostick became belligerent and approached the detective in an “aggressive manner” including waving her hands violently in his face. The detective reported that when he went to place her under arrest for disorderly conduct, Bostick struck him in the neck and chest area.

After she was detained, Bostick was escorted outside to the parking lot where detectives met with other police units. Investigators say she was found to be unlawfully carrying a firearm in public, and the aquarium had signs that stated “No Concealed Firearms.” The detective also reported that Bostick told him that she is not a concealed weapons permit holder.

CPD officials said she was also found pills which she said she were prescribed to her for a medical condition, however police said the pills were not in a proper prescription bottle. The incident report states that the pills were submitted to the CPD lab to be analyzed, and she is not facing any charges for them at this time.

According to police, Bostick did not suffer any injuries in the incident and refused medical attention. The detective said he sustained minor discomfort to his left wrist and did not require medical attention.

A responding officer said in the report that Bostick’s actions and behavior were during peak business hours and caused other adults and children to stop and take notice.

