Cool temperatures Thursday night with pleasant weather into the weekend

First Alert Weather: A cold front has moved through the WBTV viewing area with cooler and drier air moving in.
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures will cool into the 50s for the Charlotte Metro area, and 40s in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Friday through the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Friday morning: 50s around Charlotte; 40s around Boone.
  • Mostly sunny and lower 80s for Friday.
  • Mid to upper 80s for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine.
Jason Myers Thursday evening forecast
Jason Myers Thursday evening forecast(WBTV)

A cold front has moved through the WBTV viewing area with cooler and drier air moving in. Tonight will feature clear skies and cool temperatures, with 50s in the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Friday will be a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s for Charlotte and the Piedmont and lower 70s in the mountains.

After a cool Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures to quickly warm into the mid-80s for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be another comfortable day with a cool morning and warm afternoon, as high temperatures warm into the upper 80s.

Hotter temperatures return for early next week, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry weather looks to continue through early next week.

Tropical Depression Mindy developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, offshore of the Florida Panhandle; moved across Florida Wednesday night, and has re-emerged in the Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Mindy will continue to move further east and away from the Carolina coast for Friday and the weekend, yet it will likely bring rough surf and a higher risk for rip currents along the Carolina beaches.

Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean, passing nearing Bermuda with current winds of 90 mph. Hurricane Larry is forecasted to pass near Newfoundland, Canada Friday night, and not directly impact the United States East Coast.

Enjoy the pleasant weather for Friday and the weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

