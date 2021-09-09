NC DHHS Flu
CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they are monitoring threats of violence circulating on social media.

It comes less than 36 hours after a 3-year-old was killed in northwest Charlotte after roughly 150 rounds were fired into a home.

In a statement to WBTV, CMPD says:

Investigators say they believe the shooting Tuesday night that killed Asiah Figueroa is one in a string of shootings related to two homicides, and they may involve students.

According to the CMPD, increased patrols will start Thursday at Hopewell, Chambers, and North Mecklenburg high schools. Officers are also going to put random screenings back in place to discourage students from bringing weapons to school.

Police said they need parents’ help to check their students’ backpacks before they leave home.

CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly wants parents to talk to their kids about where they were Tuesday night and about what they are seeing and hearing at school. According to investigators, conflicts there are spilling into the streets and neighborhoods and turning violent.

“We need you to be as outraged as we are about this. This is where your kids go to school. These are people your kids are around and we need your help. We need you to talk to your children,” McNelly said during a Wednesday press conference.

While no arrests have been made, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addressed the shooters during the briefing, asking how they can wake up in the morning knowing their actions took the life of a 3-year-old who will never get the opportunity to grow up and play, as they have.

