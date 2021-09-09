NC DHHS Flu
CMPD Animal Care & Control hits max capacity for dogs

CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is sending out an urgent plea to the community today as animal intake, specifically canine has increased causing already full kennels to reach maximum capacity.

“This situation has quickly become urgent,” said Dr. Josh Fisher, Animal Care & Control Director.

Community members are being urged to consider adopting an animal this weekend or take a dog on a Staycation for several days.

A Staycation is available to people who cannot commit to adopting a pet but want to help by taking a dog home for up to five days to give it a break from the shelter environment and provide it the benefits and experience of living in a loving home.

Fisher said he has confidence in the Charlotte community, which is consistently supportive of the shelter and helping animals in need.

“We know that our community cares and has always responded quickly to our shelter pets in times of desperate need,” he said. “This is one of those times we really need help.”

Click here to learn more about how you can adopt or help animals in need.

