Cleveland County Fair canceled over COVID-19 concerns

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s largest outdoor agricultural fair has once again been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Cleveland County Fair was scheduled to run Sept. 30 through Oct. 10, but an emergency meeting by the fair’s board on Wednesday night to discuss a sharp rise in local cases and hospitalizations brought forth the decision to cancel.

Following the joint recommendation of the Cleveland County Health Department and Atrium Health-Cleveland, the Fair Board decided, after careful consideration and lengthy discussion, that the 2021 Cleveland County Fair would be canceled.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Cleveland County Health Director Tiffany Hansen said. “As numbers continue to rise and the pandemic continues to unfold, the medical system is being severely impacted, and we are at risk of losing more lives. In the face of this unprecedented situation, the decision to hold this year’s fair had to be reconsidered.”

While the fair board had planned for additional safety measures, concern by local health and public safety officials over the severe impact this event could have on the county’s already strained medical system led local leaders to this difficult decision.

“The fair board did not come to this conclusion easily, and we know that people will have mixed emotions, as we all do,” Cleveland County Fair Board Chairman Alex Lattimore said. “The Board would like to thank those who have supported this event and looks forward to welcoming everyone back to the fair in 2022.”

