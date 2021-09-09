NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cleveland County Fair canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The decision was made after an emergency board meeting was held Tuesday
Cleveland County Agricultural Fair
Cleveland County Agricultural Fair(Cleveland County Agricultural Fair)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s largest outdoor agricultural fair has once again been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Cleveland County Fair was scheduled to run Sept. 30 through Oct. 10, but an emergency meeting by the fair’s board on Wednesday night to discuss a sharp rise in local cases and hospitalizations brought forth the decision to cancel.

Following the joint recommendation of the Cleveland County Health Department and Atrium Health-Cleveland, the Fair Board decided, after careful consideration and lengthy discussion, that the 2021 Cleveland County Fair would be canceled.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Cleveland County Health Director Tiffany Hansen said. “As numbers continue to rise and the pandemic continues to unfold, the medical system is being severely impacted, and we are at risk of losing more lives. In the face of this unprecedented situation, the decision to hold this year’s fair had to be reconsidered.”

While the fair board had planned for additional safety measures, concern by local health and public safety officials over the severe impact this event could have on the county’s already strained medical system led local leaders to this difficult decision.

“The fair board did not come to this conclusion easily, and we know that people will have mixed emotions, as we all do,” Cleveland County Fair Board Chairman Alex Lattimore said. “The Board would like to thank those who have supported this event and looks forward to welcoming everyone back to the fair in 2022.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide

Latest News

Hospitals across North Carolina are taking steps to manage available beds, including diverting...
Latest COVID surge stressing hospital staff, space
Police lights
Two robbed in Rock Hill while hooking up a trailer
Jason Maurice Paris, 32, was charged.
Man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend after tying her up with packing tape
Open houses for the St. Jude Dream Home in Union County will begin on Sept. 11.
Open houses start this weekend at St. Jude Dream Home in Union County