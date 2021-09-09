CFD: Fire at Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental

This article has 97 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An apartment fire that displaced more than a dozen people in Charlotte on Wednesday has been deemed accidental, fire officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire at Oak Valley Lane was due to improperly discarded smoking material.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was under control in 24 minutes, according to the CFD. The estimated damages are $47,000.

Fire officials said nine adults, four children and a dog were displaced. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is assisting.

