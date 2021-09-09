NC DHHS Flu
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody

According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Malek Anthony Moore was arrested Thursday in Greensboro.
Malek Moore
Malek Moore(Source: FBI Charlotte)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man wanted in connection with a murder in Charlotte and another in Greensboro has been taken into custody.

Moore was wanted for the murder of a woman found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community.

Moore was located around 1:35 p.m. Thursday on East Market Street in Greensboro. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police say Hurricane Ida evacuee Gabryelle Allnutt was found dead in a Charlotte art studio on Sept. 5. She traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape the storm, according to law enforcement.

Allnutt was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Moore is also accused in the death of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, of Nashville, Tenn., who was found dead on Patterson Street in Greensboro on Sept. 3.

Stay with WBTV for more on this breaking story.

