NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says

Latest News

California lawmakers moved to make the state the first to outlaw “stealthing,” which is...
California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom during sex
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26
Mecklenburg County to require masks at indoor religious gatherings. What we know.
Mecklenburg County to require masks at indoor religious gatherings. What we know.
‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by...
‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting