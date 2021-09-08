NC DHHS Flu
Scattered rain lingers into midday Thursday, yet pleasant weather is ahead

First Alert Weather: Scattered rain and storms will continue tonight into early Thursday with heavy rainfall at times.
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will continue tonight into early Thursday, before a cold front moves through the Carolinas around midday Thursday, bringing pleasant and drier conditions.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Scattered rain and storms continue into midday Thursday.
  • Pleasant weather develops late Thursday into the weekend.
  • Tracking Tropical Storm Mindy across the Southeast United States.
Jason Myers Wednesday evening forecast
Jason Myers Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

Scattered rain and storms will continue tonight into early Thursday with heavy rainfall at times.

Any storm that develops may also have frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail.

Overnight will remain muggy as a tropical airmass lingers over the Carolinas into early Thursday before a cold front brings cooler and drier air into the region by late Thursday.

Thursday will feature scattered rain and a few storms through the midday hours with drier air moving in from west to east throughout Thursday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s around Charlotte with lower 70s in the mountains.

Cool and pleasant weather returns for Thursday night into Friday morning with Friday morning low temperatures in the upper 50s around Charlotte, and upper 40s in the mountains.

Friday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s for Charlotte and the Piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

After a cool Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures to quickly warm into the mid-80s for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be another pleasant day, with a cool morning and warm afternoon, as high temperatures warm into the upper 80s.

Hotter temperatures return for early next week, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry weather looks to continue through early next week.

Tropical Storm Mindy developed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, offshore of the Florida Panhandle, with winds of 40 mph. The tropical system will continue to bring heavy rain to the Southeast U.S. as it moves over Florida and Georgia into early Thursday.

Mindy will continue to move further east and away from the Southeast U.S. coast for Friday and the weekend, yet it will likely bring rough surf and higher risk for rip currents along the Carolina beaches.

Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Central Atlantic Ocean, nearing Bermuda tonight into Thursday with current winds of 110 mph. Hurricane Larry is forecasted to curve away from the United States East Coast, yet will bring a rough surf to Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather for Friday and the weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

