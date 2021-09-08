Rowan deputies involved in pursuit in Woodleaf, suspect still on the run

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit that ended in Woodleaf on Tuesday night. They are actively looking for the suspect.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Rowan County Deputy Fero was on routine patrol on Woodleaf Road when he saw a silver passenger car traveling west towards Woodleaf. The car was traveling at a speed that Deputy Fero estimated to be in excess of the posted limit.

Deputy Fero got behind the car and noted that the driver crossed the double yellow line before turning into a driveway in the 5800 block of Woodleaf Rd. Deputy Fero activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle continued to drive around the rear of the residence located there, then got back on Woodleaf Road heading towards Salisbury.

Deputy Fero notified communications that the suspect vehicle had refused to stop, and that he was pursuing the vehicle. The driver of the car then turned into the driveway at 5700 block of Woodleaf Rd., and then drove through the side yard of the residence there.

The suspect vehicle struck a fence post, and continued into the pasture, moving toward the wood line. Deputy Fero saw the driver’s side door open as the vehicle moved through some very high grass, and the driver took off on foot.

Deputy Fero stopped his patrol vehicle and started after the vehicle driver. At the same time, several doors opened on the suspect vehicle and three passengers got out and complied with the deputy’s instructions to put their hands up and lay on the ground.

All three were checked. One passenger complained of head pain and another complained of leg pain. Rowan EMS was called to check the passengers, but no one was transported from the scene.

A sheriff’s K-9 was called to run a track for the driver, but the driver was not located.

According to the report, deputies did find a pill bottle on the floorboard that contained three plastic bags. One bag contained 2 grams of a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The second bag contained three grams of a fine white powdery substance consistent with being cocaine. The third bag contained three solid white chunks that were consistent with being heroin A digital scale was also located on the floorboard.

All the items were seized as evidence, and the vehicle was towed by Kluttz wrecker service. A taxi was contacted to pick up the three passengers.

The investigation into the identity of the vehicle driver will continue. Information collected at the scene indicated that the driver was Datavian Davis, 21, of Charlotte.

