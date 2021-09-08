Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students capture accolades during 2021 State SkillsUSA competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine students from Rowan Cabarrus Community College competed in the 2021 SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships. The virtual conference showcased Career and Technical Education, with students participating in approximately 120 trade, technical and leadership competitions in more than 95 trade areas.

The following students from the Rowan-Cabarrus automotive, cosmetology, electrical systems technology, engineering, and graphic design programs competed and placed this year:

Marc Fruchtman of Salisbury, first place, Engineering Skill Project Showcase

Morgan Stack of Concord, second place, Cosmetology

Cody Hill of Concord, third place, Electrical Construction Wiring

Joshua Fruchtman of Salisbury, fourth place, Automotive Systems Technology

Brianna Richer of Salisbury, third place, Graphic Design

Jeinny Lopez Isep of Concord, fourth place, Pin Design Contest

Nick Arnsten of Salisbury, third place, T-Shirt Design

Rachel Sedlacek of Concord, fourth place, T-Shirt Design

Darren Steele of Kannapolis, fifth place, T-Shirt Design

“We are proud of these talented students and applaud the skills they have developed in their chosen fields of study,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “College is about more than just going to class, and getting involved in organizations like SkillsUSA helps students take their education and career prospects to the next level.”

This year’s Rowan-Cabarrus advisors included Tony Bean and Jim De Friess, Engineering; Denise Tuchek, Cosmetology; Ryland Perry, Advertising and Graphic Design; James Hauss, Electrical Systems Technology; and Carl Smith, Automotive Systems Technology. Jon Crockett of HVAC provided additional assistance.

The College’s SkillsUSA Chapter was recognized as a Quality Chapter in the Chapter of Excellence Program.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by providing students with opportunities to gain personal skills, workplace skills, and technical skills grounded in academics. The organization has more than 350,000 student and instructor members at the national level.

For more information about SkillsUSA, please visit www.SkillsUS.org. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

