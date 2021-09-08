NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Young child killed in northwest Charlotte shooting

Police said more than 80 rounds were fired into the home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 202 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Shots were fired into a home in northwest Charlotte overnight, hitting and killing a young child, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said more than 80 rounds were fired into the home.

Investigators said multiple vehicles targeted the home. According to law enforcement, they started getting calls about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said when they arrived, they found the child, who was under the age of 5, with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to the hospital and died from the injuries.

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said.

Police said there is some indication that other houses were struck in the shooting. Investigators have been walking around and talking to neighbors.

Investigators have not made an arrest or named a suspect at this time. Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

Police: Young child killed in northwest Charlotte shooting
Police: Young child killed in northwest Charlotte shooting
A bus carrying four Northwest students was involved in a crash with one other vehicle.
No injuries after school bus carrying four students involved in crash in Matthews
Gaston County Police say 50-year-old Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen on Sept. 2 in the...
50-year-old man reported missing from Gaston County
Bonuses of up to $3500 would be paid to city workers based on hire date and status.
Salisbury City Council approves bonuses for city workers and incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations