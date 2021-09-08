Police in Salisbury make arrest in August 24 homicide

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on August 24th at the Brenner Crossing apartments.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Salisbury Police Department went to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Main Street. They arrested Jihiem Tiquez Leach, 19, for the murder of Michael Rashad Payne.

The investigation began on August 24 at approximately 10:57 p.m. when officers responded to 642 Williams Street, just off Standish Street, regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Michael Rashad Payne, 29, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Payne died from his injuries prior to being transported to Novant Heath Rowan Medical Center.

Police said the shooting was not random.

Leach is being held without bond, charged with murder and with a parole violation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.