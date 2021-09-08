NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police in Salisbury make arrest in August 24 homicide

Jihiem Tiquez Leach, 19, charged with murder
Jihiem Tiquez Leach, 19, arrested for murder of Michael Rashad Payne at Brenner Crossing on...
Jihiem Tiquez Leach, 19, arrested for murder of Michael Rashad Payne at Brenner Crossing on August 24.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on August 24th at the Brenner Crossing apartments.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Salisbury Police Department went to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Main Street. They arrested Jihiem Tiquez Leach, 19, for the murder of Michael Rashad Payne.

The investigation began on August 24 at approximately 10:57 p.m. when officers responded to 642 Williams Street, just off Standish Street, regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Michael Rashad Payne, 29, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Payne died from his injuries prior to being transported to Novant Heath Rowan Medical Center.

Police said the shooting was not random.

Leach is being held without bond, charged with murder and with a parole violation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

Marc Fruchtman of Salisbury, first place, Engineering Skill Project Showcase
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students capture accolades during 2021 State SkillsUSA competition
Scott Perry of McCanless Golf Club presented donations to John Campbell & Tony Sharum of...
Rowan County Church League golfs for local charities
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says
FILE
Police: Man assaulted, exposed himself to women walking in Rock Hill neighborhood