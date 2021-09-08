No injuries after school bus carrying four students involved in crash in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - There were no injuries reported after a school bus carrying four students was involved in a crash in Matthews Tuesday.

Around 5:38 p.m., Matthews Police officers responded to Matthews Mint Hill Road. near East Independence Boulevard regarding a vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered that a bus carrying four Northwest students was involved in a crash with one other vehicle.

There were no reported injuries from this incident and the students were safely transferred to another bus to be taken to their destination.

Officers assigned to the Patrol Division are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of this crash.

