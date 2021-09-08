No charges filed after 2-year-old “accidentally” shoots gun, kills father in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say no charges will be filed after a man was shot and killed when his 2-year-old child “accidentally” fired a gun in a Gastonia home, according to police.

Police say 29-year-old Markovia Lashawn Durham was found dead from gunshot wounds around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 on West Fifth Avenue.

Police say the investigation showed the minor “accidentally” discharged the gun which caused a projectile to strike Durham.

The gun was sitting out on a table and the child found it, picked it up and accidentally shot their dad, the grandmother told WBTV.

According to the grandmother, the father was sitting on the couch when the child picked up the gun from behind his father and then pulled the trigger.

