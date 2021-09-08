Missing 15-year-old last seen at high school in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at a high school in IRedell County.
The Troutman Police Department is asking residents to please be on the lookout for Benjamin Christopher Callahan,
Police say the 15-year-old was last seen at South Iredell High School on Wednesday.
If you see Benjamin, please call The Troutman Police Department at 704-528-7610 or 911.
