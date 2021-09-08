Missing 15-year-old last seen at high school in Iredell County

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at a high school in IRedell County.

The Troutman Police Department is asking residents to please be on the lookout for Benjamin Christopher Callahan,

Police say the 15-year-old was last seen at South Iredell High School on Wednesday.

***MISSING PERSON*** Please be on the look out for Benjamin Christopher Callahan, 15 year old White Male last seen at... Posted by Troutman Police Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

If you see Benjamin, please call The Troutman Police Department at 704-528-7610 or 911.

