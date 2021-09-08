NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Meet Nicole Matthews. Her six kids ‘lifted her up’ through her breast cancer journey

She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.
Nicole Matthews is being carried here by her six children. She was diagnosed with breast cancer...
Nicole Matthews is being carried here by her six children. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicole Matthews is being carried here by her six children. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.

She’s one of many Survivors already signed up on #TeamMolly for the Pink Cupcake Walk October 2nd. Join us. Register here >> https://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2021.

Just found out Tuesday the early-bird registration fee of $25 to sign up (this year’s 2021 new #TeamMolly t-shirt included in that cost) goes up at the end of the week to $30. So if you know you want to participate in the grand outdoor party on October 2nd, sign up now. It’s family-friendly. Kid t-shirt sizes available.

But back to Nicole.

In a twist of awesome, she is not only a Survivor coming out to help others like her. She also personally benefitted from Go Jen Go!, the local charity partnering with WBTV News and Taste of Charlotte Festival for this event.

All money we raise at this walk -- as all of us walk around Charlotte Knights baseball field -- helps Go Jen Go!,. who helps local women, like Nicole.

Her signing up for our team is seriously full circle.

HERE’s THE LINK TO SIGN UP >> https://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2021

**Make sure when it asks “Join or create a team” you use dropdown menu to choose #TeamMolly.

Nicole will be there, as will other Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. Hit the link. Email any questions at molly.grantham@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, is currently being sought by the Lancaster Police Department for...
Suspect identified as search continues after chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster

Latest News

Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine
Donna Sinagra lives in Charlotte. When battling breast cancer, she called herself, “Mrs....
Meet Mrs. Clean. This Charlotte woman is a breast cancer Survivor.
DHEC requires every child who is considered a close contact to quarantine and the few...
South Carolina parents want changes for ‘excessive’ quarantines for students
South Carolina parents want changes for ‘excessive’ quarantine
South Carolina parents want changes for ‘excessive’ quarantine