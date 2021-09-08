Meet Mrs. Clean. This Charlotte woman is a breast cancer Survivor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Donna Sinagra lives in Charlotte. When battling breast cancer, she called herself, “Mrs. Clean.” I’m telling her story now for a reason.

In late 2019, Donna was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. She began chemo on Dec. 31, 2019 and finished it in May of 2020, after six long rounds in high isolation because of the pandemic.

She then had a double mastectomy, a PET scan, and six weeks of radiation therapy. She finished last September, almost one year ago to today.

Back then, Donna needed added financial help. She got connected with Go Jen Go! The Charlotte-based non-profit helped Donna with housing and groceries.

Donna signed up for #TeamMolly. I saw her name on the roster but didn’t know her backstory well. She emailed today.

“I was fortunate to receive a grant from Go Jen Go in 2020,” she wrote. “That helped me not worry about keeping a roof over my head and food on the table, and instead focus 100% on treatments and recovery.”

Donna is a proud Survivor, who still gets monthly injections and has reconstruction surgery ahead. She’s hopeful to have it scheduled by the end of 2021, but again, the pandemic is impacting that process. In the meantime, she says she’s focusing on building endurance and strength.

“I am thrilled about what you all planned for October 2nd,” she said. “It sounds like an amazing walk at Truist Field. My mom, Terry Sinagra, is a 20-year breast cancer survivor. We are both walking the survivor lap and both signed up for #TeamMolly. It’s our second year in a row on #TeamMolly, and this year feels really special because I can help repay the love received from Go Jen Go.”

Join us. Join Donna. She and her mom are two of over 100 Survivors we have registered already. EVERYONE IS INVITED. For a $25 donation/registration fee you get:

The new 2021 #TeamMolly shirt.

Access to Charlotte Knights baseball field.

To walk with our team in the first-ever Pink Cupcake Walk.

Walk is at 10am on Saturday, October 2nd. At 11am, the stadium concourse opens up for the Taste of Charlotte Festival. This popular food festival is such a strong supporter in the cause of helping women like Donna, that if you donate certain amounts when you sign up, the festival is going to give you “free” coins to use that day at various restaurants set up there.

***BREAKING NEWS***: The $25 registration fee is an early-bird special. I was just told it goes up to $30 this Thursday, September 9, at 11:59 p.m. So if you know you want to sign up, might as well go ahead and do it now. (Early registrations help organizers order enough shirts, etc. This is an incentive they’re implementing to have you sign up early. Just explaining that to be transparent.)

SIGN UP HERE >> https://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2021

(Where it says “join or create a team” use the dropdown menu to choose #TeamMolly.)

Please feel free to share the link. You can sign up even if you can’t be there that day, and pick up your team t-shirt the week of and still be part of our event.

