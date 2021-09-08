NC DHHS Flu
Man wanted for Iredell Co. murder arrested in Georgia

Tyrell “Lil Buckey” Dontaye Daniels
Tyrell “Lil Buckey” Dontaye Daniels(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This article has 177 words with a read time of approximately 53 seconds.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for a murder warrant in Iredell County was arrested today in Cobb County, Georgia.

Tyrell “Lil Buckey” Dontaye Daniels was wanted in connection with a shooting near 1309 Williams Road in Statesville on June 8. The victim, Zion Treyshun Gaither, died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Warrants provided evidence leading detectives to travel to both Florida and Georgia.

Daniels is being held in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Iredell County for murder.

“I am very happy this murder is in custody, and also happy the officers, and deputies involved in locating, and arresting him are safe because he has made threats of using violence against law enforcement officers in the past,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Previous convictions against Daniels include misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, second degree trespassing, felony first degree burglary, felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, felony failure to appear on a felony charge, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

