Man arrested on indecent liberties charges from 1970s

SELMA, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man after he was indicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a family member in the 1970s.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 74-year-old David Ricky Godwin Sr. of Selma was taken into custody on Wednesday by detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Godwin was indicted after an 11-month investigation.

Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.

He is jailed under a $5 million secured bail.

