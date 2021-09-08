NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man arrested on indecent liberties charges from 1970s

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man after he was indicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a family member in the 1970s.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 74-year-old David Ricky Godwin Sr. of Selma was taken into custody on Wednesday by detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Godwin was indicted after an 11-month investigation.

Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.

He is jailed under a $5 million secured bail.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine

Latest News

Featured panelists from Def Jam and Interscope Records will be in attendance during the first...
Def Jam, Interscope panelists announced for first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of 2021-22 season
Avery County Fair underway despite surge in COVID cases in the county
Avery County Fair underway despite surge in COVID cases in the county
Hickory father drowns trying to save son at North Carolina beach
Charlotte-Mecklenburg parents react to teens suspected in fatal shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg parents react to teens suspected in fatal shooting