NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.”
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19 complications.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A staff member in the Lancaster County School District has died from COVID-19 complications, district officials announced.

According to a statement, the employee was a special education teacher at South Middle School.

Counselors are available to students and staff as needed, according to the district.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe,” district officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.”

This is the second COVID-19-related death the Lancaster County School District has experienced in the last few weeks.

On Aug. 12, 16-year-old Jennifer Collins died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The teen was a student at Andrew Jackson High School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

Located at 315 Mocksville Ave., the testing site will operate Monday through Friday, from 7...
“Increased demand” leads to Novant Health Rowan reopening COVID testing site
Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied as of Sunday, according to the...
Coronavirus cases surge, particularly in children
A judge ordered the hospital to administer ivermectin to the patient, but according to his...
Family: Hospital refused to treat Vietnam veteran battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine