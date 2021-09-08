Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A staff member in the Lancaster County School District has died from COVID-19 complications, district officials announced.

According to a statement, the employee was a special education teacher at South Middle School.

Counselors are available to students and staff as needed, according to the district.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe,” district officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.”

This is the second COVID-19-related death the Lancaster County School District has experienced in the last few weeks.

On Aug. 12, 16-year-old Jennifer Collins died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The teen was a student at Andrew Jackson High School.

