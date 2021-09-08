NC DHHS Flu
“Increased demand” leads to Novant Health Rowan reopening COVID testing site

Located at 315 Mocksville Ave., the testing site will operate Monday through Friday, from 7...
Located at 315 Mocksville Ave., the testing site will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to increased demand, Novant Health Medical Group will reopen a COVID-19 testing location on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Located at 315 Mocksville Ave., the testing site will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This testing site is open to all community members - you do not have to be a Novant Health patient to get tested. Appointments are not required.

This location will administer tests for asymptomatic patients with potential exposure and symptomatic patients. Rapid tests are not available. Asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work, unvaccinated employee surveillance or return-to-school clearance to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location that better suits their needs.

Most medical insurance plans cover the costs of those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19, but we recommend that individuals check with their insurance provider in advance to be sure. Some plans may include out-of-pocket costs such as a deducible or copayment. Novant Health covers the testing fee for those who are uninsured.

Individuals with questions about whether they should seek a COVID-19 test are encouraged to utilize Novant Health’s online self-guided assessment tool at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.

This assessment is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not be used if patients are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

