Future uncertain for Reapers Realm after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The future is uncertain now for the haunted house and trail attraction in Rowan County known as Reapers Realm. Reapers Realm is located off Daugherty Road in China Grove.

“It is with HEAVY HEARTS and DISAPPOINTMENT that WE Reapers Realm Haunted House and Trail have to announce we will NOT BE OPEN FOR THE 2021 SEASON or furthermore in CHINA GROVE, NORTH CAROLINA,” the attraction posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness to our TEAM our FRIENDS, FAMILIES, and most importantly our FANS. We will not be haunting with you this year.”

Rowan County commissioners voted on Tuesday night to deny the Reapers Realm owners a temporary use permit and rezoning request that would have allowed the attraction to operate this season.

“This was an unfortunate tug of war between the rights of a local business and the rights of neighbors to live in a peaceful neighborhood,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “These cases are gut-wrenching because, in the end, we know someone will leave feeling hurt and disappointed.”

Reapers Realm owner Tony Jenkins has been operating the attraction for more than ten years. Jenkins obtained a two-year temporary use permit in 2017, but did not get another permit once the first one expired.

In September, 2020, a shooting incident in the parking lot sent more than 1000 people trying to leave the area. One person was treated for a gunshot wound. Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC State Highway Patrol and Concord and Kannapolis Police were requested to assist in restoring order.

According to the report, law enforcement units at the scene had to use pepper spray on some who refused stop fighting and disperse. Several roads in the area were blocked while deputies investigated.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did take five juveniles into custody, and seized three handguns from the scene. Rowan Emergency Services and firefighters helped treat several people with breathing problems, officials told WBTV.

That incident, the only one of its kind for Reapers Realm, stirred many of the attraction’s neighbors to seek the closure of the facility. A group of neighbors hired an attorney who spoke during the meeting on Tuesday night, urging commissioners to deny the request due to the past “blatant disregard for the conditions and the directives provided by this board.”

Jenkins told the Board that this would be his last attempt to seek the temporary permit, saying that the property would be sold in November.

After listening to discussion, commissioners denied the request.

“Tonight the Board felt there were just too many issues and Reapers Realm had simply outgrown what was reasonable for a neighborhood setting,” Edds added.

“We thank everyone for their UPMOST SUPPORT THE LAST 10 YEARS AND ESPECIALLY THESE PAST COUPLE OF MONTHS! We LOVE and THANK each and EVERY ONE OF YOU from the bottom of our HEARTS!!! JUST BECAUSE WE WILL NOT BE OPEN THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON OR ANY LONGER IN CHINA GROVE, NORTH CAROLINA,” Reapers Realm posted. “DO NOT THINK FOR A SECOND REAPERS REALM IS DEAD!! WE ARE VERY MUCH ALIVE!! AND HUNGRY FOR BIGGER AND BETTER THINGS!! We will continue our growth AND OUR LEGACY in a NEW LOCATION FOR THE 2022 season!! We will release information REGARDING OUR FUTURE LOCATION AS SOON AS WE CAN!

The memories we have all made together the past 10 years will never be forgotten or over looked!! it is our FUEL to RELOCATE and REBUILD! WE!! are REAPERS REALM!”

