First Alert: Strong storms possible during the day Wednesday, into the evening

This article has 213 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several South Carolina counties are waking up to showers and storms this morning, a few of which are holding together as they cross the North Carolina state line.

First Alert: strong storms possible today, tonight

Dry, comfortable conditions return Thursday & Friday

Hot temperatures arrive this weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Although a few more morning storms are possible, the better chance for showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and evening as another cold front approaches the area.

Because a few of these storms could be strong-severe, today is a First Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns with any storms that do intensify. Despite today’s rain chances, temperatures should still be able to reach the upper 80s this afternoon!

Lingering storms will remain possible overnight until our cold front clears the area by the end of the work week. Drier, more comfortable conditions will arrive Thursday and Friday before temperatures ramp back up into the weekend. Anticipate highs in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.