First Alert: Strong storms possible during the day Wednesday, into the evening

Although a few more morning storms are possible, the better chance for showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and evening.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several South Carolina counties are waking up to showers and storms this morning, a few of which are holding together as they cross the North Carolina state line.

  • First Alert: strong storms possible today, tonight
  • Dry, comfortable conditions return Thursday & Friday
  • Hot temperatures arrive this weekend

Although a few more morning storms are possible, the better chance for showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and evening as another cold front approaches the area.

Because a few of these storms could be strong-severe, today is a First Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns with any storms that do intensify. Despite today’s rain chances, temperatures should still be able to reach the upper 80s this afternoon!

Lingering storms will remain possible overnight until our cold front clears the area by the end of the work week. Drier, more comfortable conditions will arrive Thursday and Friday before temperatures ramp back up into the weekend. Anticipate highs in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

