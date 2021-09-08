Doctors saved his life twice. Now he wants other kids to benefit from their good work.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Jasper Watanabe-Hiromasa was 20 months old, he ran a high fever that wouldn’t break. He became extremely fatigued and couldn’t hold down any food. His body was covered with a rash.

“By the next morning, he was feeling so sick that he couldn’t even hold himself up so I took him to the ER,” his mother, Janna Watanabe-Hiromasa said.

Dr. Marian Melish, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children’s infectious disease specialist, diagnosed his condition as Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that inflames blood vessels and can damage the heart.

In some cases it’s fatal.

Jasper recovered, but then got the disease again when he was 4.

“The doctors and nurses at Kapiolani Hospital caught it in time and they saved my son’s life ― both times,” Watanabe-Hiromasa said.

Jasper is now a happy, energetic 9-year-old.

It’s extremely rare for a child to get Kawasaki disease twice. “I think you’re more likely to hit a lottery than for it to happen a second time,” Watanabe-Hiromasa said.

And while Jasper is young, he knows he had a close call. And he’s very aware that Kapiolani helped him survive.

“Thank you for helping me and saving my life,” he wrote, in a message to the medical center.

On Thursday and Friday, KSSK radio will host the 2021 Kapiolani Radiothon to raise money for the hospital. Last year’s event garnered more than $427,000.

Kapiolani hopes to top that this year. Every dollar raised stays in Hawaii.

“We are covering things that insurance just doesn’t cover, those child life support services, critical care transport team, everything to make Kapiolani the best that it can be,” said Colette Forcier, Hawaii Pacific Health’s director for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Physicians use Jasper’s case as a case study. The youngster and his mom agreed to take part in a clinical trial that tested the drug that helped him heal.

“At the time I asked my son if he wanted to do this,” Janna said.

“His first response was, ‘Mommy, is it going to help other kids like me?’ I said, ‘If it works and it’s successful, yes it will.’ And he said, ‘OK, let’s do it, mom.’”

Jasper is now in the third grade, and he’s feeling much better.

“I just hope that he stays healthy, stays safe, and just grows up to become a goodhearted person,” Janna said.

