Def Jam, Interscope panelists announced for first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of 2021-22 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Featured panelists from Def Jam and Interscope Records will be in attendance during the first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of the 2021-22 season.

The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Artists and musical acts are encouraged come network, perform and watch the Charlotte Hornets Vs. Portland Trailblazers game.

According to event host DJ Chuck T, the featured panelists include Def Jam’s Vice President of Mixshow and Lifestyle Promotion Eric Parler, as well as Interscope’s Senior National Director of Urban Promotions Amir Boyd.

Def Jam will be the co-sponsor for this year’s event.

DJ Chuck T says that tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 13. The ticket prices, starting at $65, will include the music conference and tickets to the basketball game.

Last year, WBTV interviewed Chuck T before the NBA’s first-ever Music Industry Night that took place at the Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game at the Spectrum Center on Jan. 20, 2020. Chuck T was majorly involved with the event as a VIP panelist and spotlighted concert DJ.

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the first Music Industry Night as an event to bring the music scene together in the Carolinas and provide an opportunity for aspiring musicians to network and be heard.

