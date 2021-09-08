Man killed, another person injured in west Charlotte shooting, investigation underway near Walmart parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte, sparking a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating at the scene of West Boulevard and a second scene in the Walmart parking lot on Wilkinson Boulevard right now.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.

When police arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Mecklenburg EMS took the victim to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

From information obtained, officers determined that the victim was most likely shot on West Boulevard. There was another victim who was also shot at that location and has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the Westover Division https://t.co/4jnbdCHSOW — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 8, 2021

The victim in the case has not been identified, and no other details about the incident have been revealed.

This is a developing situation and no other facts have been confirmed.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Representatives from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim’s Assistance, and CFD also responded to assist.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

