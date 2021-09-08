NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man killed, another person injured in west Charlotte shooting, investigation underway near Walmart parking lot

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service...
Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.(Adam Thompson/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte, sparking a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating at the scene of West Boulevard and a second scene in the Walmart parking lot on Wilkinson Boulevard right now.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.

When police arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Mecklenburg EMS took the victim to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

From information obtained, officers determined that the victim was most likely shot on West Boulevard. There was another victim who was also shot at that location and has suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim in the case has not been identified, and no other details about the incident have been revealed.

This is a developing situation and no other facts have been confirmed.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. 

Representatives from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim’s Assistance, and CFD also responded to assist.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine

Latest News

Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
‘It’s almost surreal:’ neighbors shaken by shooting that killed 3-year-old in Northwest Charlotte
Forever Family
Forever Family: Meet Faith
Teacher dies after battle with COVID-19
Teacher dies after battle with COVID-19
No charges filed after 2-year-old “accidentally” shoots gun, kills father in Gastonia
3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting