NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus County woman snags $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

She purchased her winning ticket at the Jiffy Quik on Sloop Avenue in Kannapolis
Carla Caldwell
Carla Caldwell(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 172 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Carla Caldwell of Kannapolis used a set of her own numbers to win a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

Her ticket matched all five numbers in the Aug. 27 drawing. She purchased her winning ticket at the Jiffy Quik on Sloop Avenue in Kannapolis.

Caldwell claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,832 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $100,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from the Cash 5 game make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification...
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Latest News

Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, right, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in northwest Charlotte....
‘Grandma, I think he’s gone’: 3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home
Marc Fruchtman of Salisbury, first place, Engineering Skill Project Showcase
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students capture accolades during 2021 State SkillsUSA competition
Scott Perry of McCanless Golf Club presented donations to John Campbell & Tony Sharum of...
Rowan County Church League golfs for local charities
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says