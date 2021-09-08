Cabarrus County woman snags $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

This article has 172 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Carla Caldwell of Kannapolis used a set of her own numbers to win a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

Her ticket matched all five numbers in the Aug. 27 drawing. She purchased her winning ticket at the Jiffy Quik on Sloop Avenue in Kannapolis.

Caldwell claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,832 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $100,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from the Cash 5 game make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

