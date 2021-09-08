Avery County Fair underway despite surge in COVID cases in the county

This article has 197 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair opened Wednesday evening in Newland after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Officials decided earlier in the summer that all festivals in the county would be back this year.

Lately, though, there’s been a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Month of July we only had 32 positive cases for the entire month of July,” said County Manager Phillip Barrier, who added, “Today, we have 115.”

The surge has put a lot of pressure on healthcare workers.

There had been plans to take the mobile clinic to the fair and offer vaccines to anyone who wanted it.

Instead, the healthcare workers have been busy elsewhere with testing and vaccinations.

Barrier says to move them to the fair every day would mean extra hours for workers who already are putting a lot of time in.

Meanwhile, at the fairgrounds, rides and exhibits have been separated to help in social distancing and patrons are being advised to be aware of their surroundings. Masks will not be required but are recommended, said Barrier.

Officials believe if people are careful, there shouldn’t be any issues stemming from the fair.

