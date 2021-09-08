NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture...
Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman, one-half of a couple charged in the January murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, was granted $250,000 bond with house arrest in a Wednesday court appearance, her attorney confirmed.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric are both under indictment in connection with the shooting death of Michelle Marlow at her workplace in Hickory on January 13.

Marlow’s family says they are devastated that Tangela Parker was granted bond.

Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory

Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.

On Wednesday, Tangela’s attorney says she was granted a $250,000 secured bond with house arrest. She has been ordered to have no contact with her husband and must live with her parents who are putting up the bond.

Tangela’s attorney also says she can only leave the house for doctor visits, attorney visits and court.

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona

Eric Parker faces an indictment as Accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape. Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July.

In August, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process. Taxpayers footed the $4,000 bill to bring them back.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine

Latest News

Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide
The pursuit began just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night in Woodleaf.
Rowan deputies involved in pursuit in Woodleaf, suspect still on the run
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Officials record more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students