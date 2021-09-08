Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman, one-half of a couple charged in the January murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, was granted $250,000 bond with house arrest in a Wednesday court appearance, her attorney confirmed.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric are both under indictment in connection with the shooting death of Michelle Marlow at her workplace in Hickory on January 13.

Marlow’s family says they are devastated that Tangela Parker was granted bond.

Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.

On Wednesday, Tangela’s attorney says she was granted a $250,000 secured bond with house arrest. She has been ordered to have no contact with her husband and must live with her parents who are putting up the bond.

Tangela’s attorney also says she can only leave the house for doctor visits, attorney visits and court.

Eric Parker faces an indictment as Accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape. Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July.

In August, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process. Taxpayers footed the $4,000 bill to bring them back.

