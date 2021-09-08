50-year-old man reported missing from Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from Gaston County and hasn’t been seen in days.

Gaston County Police say 50-year-old Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Dallas/Stanley area.

Ledford is described as a white male, standing 5′8″ tall.

Officials provided a vehicle description of a black Chevy Cruze with North Carolina registration plate: TEL-2108.

If seen, please contact Detective J.M. Hanline with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

