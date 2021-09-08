24-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Lancaster County Tuesday.

The county coroner says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Meeting Street, in Lancaster.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Tremont Butler, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials did not provide any information about what happened but the crash is being investigated by Lancaster City Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.