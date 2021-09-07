Woman found dead by police in Charlotte, death investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a woman dead in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, sparking a death investigation.

The incident happened on Brookhill Road shortly after 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports of someone in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead on scene by Mecklenburg EMS.

As is standard procedure for any sudden or unexpected death, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services and MEDIC also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

