A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer was watching her parents’ Ring camera when something unknown fluttered past in Anson County.

Was it a bug? Was it a firework? Was it a shooting star? Was it a UFO?

You be the judge.

Tereese McNair noticed something strange coming from the sky at the beginning, and near the end, of the video.

“My sister wanted me to see what was coming from the sky, however, never noticed the events afterward regarding the neighbor’s roof and what transformed at the end of the hedges,” McNair said. “I happened to notice it because I continued to look at the video. We’re still in awe and don’t know what to make of it, however, it is something.”

McNair described what she saw.

“Looks faster than a shooting star, looks like it may have hit the ground, then some type of light is seen at the neighbor’s house and they do not have a motion light, then third, the Whoosh that can barely be seen with the naked eye, at the end of the hedges.”

What did you see?

