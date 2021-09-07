WBTV Hurricane Tracker: Another tropical development could form within next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are just days away from the peak of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity in the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Larry out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Although tropical development is possible over the next 2-5 days in the Gulf of Mexico or off the southeast coast of the United States, that potential is low for now and no local impacts are anticipated at this time.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

Direct local impacts are also not expected from Hurricane Larry, but coastal issues will increase by the middle of the week. Large swells from the hurricane will lead to dangerous rip current conditions along the beaches even as Larry continues to weaken from here.

Larry, now a Category 3 Hurricane, is in a less favorable environment and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a slow decrease in intensity as the storm eventually makes its way east of Bermuda, where a Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect. Larry will continue from there towards Newfoundland by this weekend.

Stay tuned for frequent tropical updates as hurricane season continues until the end of November!

