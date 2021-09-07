NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WBTV Hurricane Tracker: Another tropical development could form within next few days

No local impacts are anticipated at this time
Tropical satellite
Tropical satellite(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are just days away from the peak of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity in the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Larry out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Although tropical development is possible over the next 2-5 days in the Gulf of Mexico or off the southeast coast of the United States, that potential is low for now and no local impacts are anticipated at this time.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

Direct local impacts are also not expected from Hurricane Larry, but coastal issues will increase by the middle of the week. Large swells from the hurricane will lead to dangerous rip current conditions along the beaches even as Larry continues to weaken from here.

Larry, now a Category 3 Hurricane, is in a less favorable environment and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a slow decrease in intensity as the storm eventually makes its way east of Bermuda, where a Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect. Larry will continue from there towards Newfoundland by this weekend.

Stay tuned for frequent tropical updates as hurricane season continues until the end of November!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in Gastonia.
One killed in Gastonia traffic crash
Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity...
14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting
Quinterius Lamont Clinton, 27, is currently being sought by the Lancaster Police Department for...
Suspect identified as search continues after chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster
Brittany McCleave
Woman charged in deadly shooting at Conover mobile home park
Malek Moore
Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of woman in NoDa neighborhood

Latest News

Highs for Tuesday will reach the upper 80s.
First Alert: Just one chance for rain between now and the weekend
First Alert: Just one chance for rain between now and the weekend
First Alert Weather: Just one chance for rain between now and the weekend
Warm and muggy through midweek with scattered rain for Wednesday
Warm and muggy through midweek with scattered rain for Wednesday
Jason Myers Monday evening forecast
Warm and muggy through midweek with scattered rain for Wednesday