Union County school board to talk COVID-19 protocols as thousands of students in quarantine

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is expected to give an update as thousands of students are now quarantined because of COVID-19.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members will be looking at quarantine guidelines and protocols, including face masks, which are not currently required in school buildings.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Union County is one of the last districts in the area to keep face masks optional.

There are over 5,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are currently in quarantine. That’s about 12% of all students and almost half are elementary students.

Meanwhile, roughly 200 staff members are also quarantined. As far as cases, there are 367 confirmed positive cases among students and staff, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that allows districts to decide if and when to move to remote learning if needed.

The bill says a public school unit will need to report any shift by a school or classroom from in-person to temporary remote instruction to the Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours of the shift and would return to in-person instruction as soon as personnel are available, or the required quarantines are complete.

