Tree comes down across road in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are working to remove a tree that came down across a Matthews road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Matthews Police Department, the tree is down at Matthews Indian Trail Road near CPCC Lane.

There is no immediate indication as to what caused the tree to come down.

Police said the work could cause delays for the morning commute.

