Thousands travel through CLT during Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 24,000 people were expected to travel through security checkpoints Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

For travelers, the thought of COVID-19 and the pandemic crossed their minds, but say they still felt safe.

”It was great. I felt safe and didn’t feel any concern,” said a traveler.

Others say they noticed how packed the airport was for the holiday.

”I thought it was going to be a lot busier especially when I left...I left on Saturday and flew to Ohio and it wasn’t that bad, coming back now though today is a lot busier than I anticipated,” said Roxann Meeks.

At their destination, travelers say they took the proper precautions.

”Just made sure we, we kept our precautions safe, stay away from people when we could wear our masks when we are around everybody and make sure that we’re washing our hands and sanitation when we could,” a traveler said.

At CLT, it’s expected more than 200,000 people traveled from, to and through the airport during the holiday weekend.

Those travelers are also expected to increase the demand for COVID testing.

”Wait a couple of days, I feel fine now, but still I don’t want to spread it if I didn’t have it and if I need to quarantine I will,” Meeks added.

StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road in West Charlotte was open for only three hours Monday. During those hours, 277 people were tested. A normal full day, StarMed says, is 400 tests.

The CDC does recommend those who are not vaccinated get tested after a trip. But, even travelers who are vaccinated are playing it safe.

”We all certainly took precautions, I got tested beforehand, even though we’re all vaccinated,” Elliot Wong said.

