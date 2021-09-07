St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation now accepting applications for grants for local non-profits
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation is accepting grant applications for its fall 2021 cycle through October 1st.
Established in 1973, the SLF is a non-profit organization that awards grants twice annually to Salisbury-Rowan organizations and to projects and groups supporting global work. The SLF seeks to fund projects that address one or both of its missional priorities: supporting vulnerable communities and promoting relationships across divides.
Specifically, recent grant awards have addressed key needs related to:
-Providing basic human necessities and nutrition
-Addressing personal safety needs
-Educational advancement
-Physical and mental health care
-Economic development
-Environmental stewardship
-Personal development (especially in children, teenagers)
-Correcting social or racial injustices
-Collaborations that seek to bridge differences
-Cultural arts, in the context of our missional priorities
Interested organizations should review the eligibility requirements and application procedures at //www.SLS.church/foundation.
Questions can be directed to foundation@SLS.church. New applicants are welcome.
