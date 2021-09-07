St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation now accepting applications for grants for local non-profits

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation is accepting grant applications for its fall 2021 cycle through October 1st.

Established in 1973, the SLF is a non-profit organization that awards grants twice annually to Salisbury-Rowan organizations and to projects and groups supporting global work. The SLF seeks to fund projects that address one or both of its missional priorities: supporting vulnerable communities and promoting relationships across divides.

Specifically, recent grant awards have addressed key needs related to:

-Providing basic human necessities and nutrition

-Addressing personal safety needs

-Educational advancement

-Physical and mental health care

-Economic development

-Environmental stewardship

-Personal development (especially in children, teenagers)

-Correcting social or racial injustices

-Collaborations that seek to bridge differences

-Cultural arts, in the context of our missional priorities

Interested organizations should review the eligibility requirements and application procedures at //www.SLS.church/foundation.

Questions can be directed to foundation@SLS.church. New applicants are welcome.

