Salisbury City Council to consider bonuses for workers and incentives for COVID19 vaccinations

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Employees with the City of Salisbury may receive significant bonuses if the City Council approves a plan that will be presented during the Tuesday meeting.

The plan would pay the bonuses on a scale based on seniority and work status during the pandemic. Bonuses could be as high as $3500 for employees hired before October 1, 2020, and who are considered “critical.”

Bonuses for fulltime workers would range between $250 and $3500. Bonuses for part-time workers would range from $200 to $1000.

Bonuses would not be paid to full-time employees hired after July 5 or part-time employees who worked less than 50 hours.

The money is coming from federal relief funds.

“It’s from the American Rescue Plan,” said City Manager Lane Bailey. “The city got $7.6 million. We got half of that in the first round and the remainder will come twelve months later.”

Council will also discuss paying incentives to city workers who get the COVID19 vaccination. Those incentives would be $250 for employees who are fully vaccinated by October 29. A second bonus of $250 is possible if city government reaches 60% of employees fully vaccinated. Presently, 36% of city workers are fully vaccinated, according to Bailey.

The City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter account. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period can do so by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker before 5 p.m. at bake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

