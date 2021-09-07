Rise in COVID-19 cases means Partners In Learning Fashion Show will be virtual event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will be canceling their in-person Special Needs Fashion Show scheduled for Sept. 14 due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in Rowan County.

According to a press release, a virtual date will be set in the fall of 2021.

“There are so many variables to consider when planning an event during a pandemic. Our committee took the time to review the specifics of our event including, current COVID-19 rates, safety recommendations, and the families who star in our show, which led to the difficult decision to go 100% virtual with this year’s event. Many of our models are medically fragile and it is our responsibility to keep them safe. Last year our virtual Fashion Show was our most successful year. We hope that the community can support us again this year, just as they did last year.” says Norma Honeycutt, executive director.

The annual fashion show is in memory of alumnus Jacob Usher, who passed away in 2015 at the age of eight due to a heart condition. The funds raised from this event go directly to programming needs, including adaptive equipment and materials, as well as scholarships for families who would not be able to afford the needed services.

“Families of children with special needs can face a tremendous amount of medical and educational expenses. It is our goal that no child be told no services because of the family’s financial situation,” says Amy Vestal.

COVID-19 continues to provide challenges for these families including access to critical services such as speech therapy, developmental therapy, and physical therapy. Partners In Learning began providing telehealth services at the beginning of the pandemic to help support parents. We are continuing these services during this second surge of COVID-19.

“The need is greater than ever, with our waitlist over 420 children long. Parents are calling us daily, pleading to get their child into our high quality early education center. Just because there isn’t room at our centers doesn’t mean we can’t support the family.” says Cassie Karriker, early intervention director.

Partners In Learning provides home, community, and early education services. It’s home-based developmental therapy is provided across 16 counties in North Carolina and Nationally Accredited early education services at two locations in Salisbury.

The organization thanked many sponsors for supporting this year’s event including: Novant Health as event sponsor; Salisbury Academy, Hotwire Communications, Heart of Salisbury, Miller Davis, Carolina Stamping, and Dennis and Kathy Ingold as Silver Sponsor; Trinity Oaks and Lettered Lily as Child and Family Sponsor.

Clothing sponsors include Encore on Main, Tonyan Grace Boutique, Made; Anew & Co., Robin’s Nest, 3jems, Lora Belle Baby, Caniche, Oxford+Lee, William & Harriette Embroidery, and Heart of Salisbury.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to 2386 Robin Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting epartnersinlearning.org.

